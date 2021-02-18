Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THIS MORNING THROUGH TONIGHT FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA... .A slow moving front will cross the region today and tonight, which will produce widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Given the saturated soils from recent rains, and the potential for locally heavy rainfall, there is a risk of isolated Flash Flooding across Southwest and South Central Georgia this morning through tonight. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Georgia and southwest Georgia, including the following areas, in south central Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, and Terrell. * Through Friday morning * Rain will spread across the area this morning and continue through Friday night. While widespread rainfall amounts will generally be in the 1 to 2.5 inch range, locally higher amounts up to 5 inches will be possible. This may lead to some Flash Flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&