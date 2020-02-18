NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music superstar Luke Bryan revealed the cover and track listing of his “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” album Friday with first looks from Entertainment Weekly and People magazine. The album’s title track is available now to fans eager to hear more new music from the four-time Entertainer of the Year.
Bryan’s seventh studio album, produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens, will be released on April 24 and is currently available for pre-order.
“The second I heard the song ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,’ (written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson, Jake Mitchell) it related to me, how I grew up, how I have so many roots and so many ties to my hometown,” Bryan said in a news release. “Being tied to your hometown is very important in country music. I fell in love with the song right away, and now we have an album and a tour derived from this song. It’s pretty amazing. I’m proud of this new music, and I’m really excited to get it out.”
“Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” Track listing
1. “Knockin’ Boots” (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)
2. “What She Wants Tonight” (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)
3. “Born Here Live Here Die Here” (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)
4. “One Margarita” (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)
5. “Too Drunk to Drive” (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)
6. “Build Me a Daddy” (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)
7. “Little Less Broken” (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)
8. “For a Boat” (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)
9. “Where Are We Goin’” (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)
10. “Down to One” (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)
On Sunday, Luke returned to the judges’ table alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on ABC’s “American Idol” as the new season premiered and they set out to discover the next idol.
In 2019, Bryan was named as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for “Crash My Party” and wrapped the last 10 years as the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck. Since his debut in 2009, Luke has released 23 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54 million digital singles. Luke has also tallied seven billion streams, 12 million albums sold, plus four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA-certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.
