ALBANY -- Cody Jinks, a country music songwriter and singer hailing from Haltom City, Texas, will man the local Albany Civic Center stage for a Thursday-evening show that will surely be memorable, for fans and country music lovers alike.
Jinks has done something recently that few other artists have accomplished. This month this amazing artist has released not one but two new albums. He released "After The Fire" on Oct. 11 and a week later, on Oct. 18, he released "The Wanting." He has topped the charts with different albums on successive weeks; quite an accomplishment for the talented artist who just recently made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.
"After The Fire" is an album that draws the listener into the music as the stories unfold. In "Ain't A Train," Jinks introduces hard-hitting lyrics with a storyline a listener can relate to and realize that "maybe that light at the end of that tunnel ain't a train." The fiddle brings this song along in a hauntingly unique way. It is definitely worth a listen.
"William and Wanda" is another memorable track on the album. The song was written by Jinks and his wife Rebecca about Jinks' grandfather and grandmother and their 60-year love story. It's a truly beautiful song that makes a listener really "see" the people involved. It is a great love story told by two people living their own.
On the lighter side, "Tonedeaf Boogie" is a happy instrumental raver that guarantees a toe-tapping good time. The piece has a steel feel with energizing keyboards, carrying the listener through the fun. The whole album is a treat for the ears.
Moving a week down the road, the title track of "The Wanting" is an honest ballad that makes anyone listening feel the singer's remorse at shortcomings in a relationship.
"Which One I Feed" is a definitive song telling an introspective story about the singer's "inner wolf." A listener is left with thoughts of his or her own "inner wolf."
"The Raven and The Dove" takes those who listen back to early country music. This ballad has all the elements of a traditional country song, sharing daily highs and lows in life. A person, Jinks sings, is "some days a raven, some days a dove."
Two albums released in less than 10 days, both chart-toppers, makes history. Cody Jinks is an amazing, hard-hitting, soul-touching songwriter and singer. As Jinks continues his fall tour throughout the United States, enjoy his extraordinary talent as he shares it in Albany on Thursday.