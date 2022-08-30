NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiplatinum selling country star Cole Swindell partnered with Facebook for the recent online release of his video for his fastest-rising single to date, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” The video, shot in downtown Nashville, was directed by Spidey Smith and features a cameo appearance by “Heads Carolina, Tails California” singer Jo Dee Messina.
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” hit the Top 10 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart in just eight weeks. The single also hit No. 1 on Sirius XM’s “The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown.”
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” is the follow-up to Swindell’s two back-to-back recent multiweek No. 1 hits, “Never Say Never,” a duet with friend and BBR Music Group’s fast-rising new artist Lainey Wilson, and “Single Saturday Night,” the debut single from his new album “Stereotype.” “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” is available now across all digital platforms. Swindell co-wrote “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” with Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Mark D. Sanders and Tim Nichols.
The 11-time chart-topper, currently on the road throughout the summer, launches his headlining “Back Down To The Bar Tour,” featuring Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe, on Sept. 23. The Bronwood native’s first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Nov. 3 sold out, and he is adding a second show on Nov. 2.
Nov. 11 — Verona, N.Y., Turning Stone Resort Casino
Nov. 12 — Johnstown, Pa., Cambria County War Memorial
Nov. 17 — Saint Augustine, Fla., The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Nov. 18 — Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock Live Orlando
Nov. 19 — Pompano Beach, Fla., Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Swindell’s recently released album “Stereotype” has already charted two multiweek No. 1 hits including “Single Saturday Night,” and most recently his gold-certified smash single “Never Say Never,” a duet with Lainey Wilson. In the seven years since his debut on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has racked up 11 No. 1 singles as an artist — 12 No. 1’s as a songwriter — nine certified platinum singles (four singles at 2x Platinum), a platinum-certified debut album (“Cole Swindell”) and a gold-certified sophomore album (“You Should Be Here”).
he south Georgia hitmaker has more than 5 billion global career streams. His Grammy-nominated hit “Break Up In The End” was named the NSAI Song of the Year (2019).
Swindell has played on some of the biggest stages in the world, including making history with the first-ever live radio and TV broadcast from the 57th floor terrace of 4 World Trade Center. He has played high-profile national television performances on NBC’s “Citi Concert Series” on “Today,” ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” “Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” ABC’s CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, MLB Network, NASCAR and Sports Illustrated among others.
The entertainer has toured with some of the biggest names in country music, including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley. He officially became a headliner on his own in 2018 with his “Reason To Drink Tours” and his subsequent headlining “Down To Earth Tour,” most recently his “Down to the Bar Tour” and will be back on the road in the fall continuing his tour with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe.
For complete information and upcoming tour dates, sign up for the Down Home Crew at www.ColeSwindell.com. For more information and tour dates, visit www.coleswindell.com and follow @coleswindell on Twitter, @coleswindell on Instagram and on Facebook.
