Bronwood native Cole Swindell partnered with Facebook for the recent online release of his video for his fastest-rising single to date, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiplatinum selling country star Cole Swindell partnered with Facebook for the recent online release of his video for his fastest-rising single to date, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” The video, shot in downtown Nashville, was directed by Spidey Smith and features a cameo appearance by “Heads Carolina, Tails California” singer Jo Dee Messina.

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” hit the Top 10 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart in just eight weeks. The single also hit No. 1 on Sirius XM’s “The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown.”

