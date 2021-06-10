VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park will welcome platinum-selling country artist Dustin Lynch to the All-Star Amphitheater on Saturday.
“This concert is going to be special,” Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager for Wild Adventures, said in a news release. “Dustin is an incredible performer and the perfect artist to welcome an energetic crowd and the return of concerts to Wild Adventures after a nearly two-year hiatus.”
Lynch has recorded seven No. 1 hits, four Top Five albums, eight gold- and platinum-certified singles, and amassed more than 2 billion total online streams. His most recent album, "Tullahoma," has delivered several consecutive chart-toppers, including “Ridin’ Roads,” “Good Girl,” and “Momma’s House.” His breakout hit, “Cowboys and Angels,” achieved platinum status in 2012.
“Big-name concerts have been part of the Wild Adventures experience since we opened to the public in 1996,” Floyd said. “We know how important it is to our guests, and we couldn’t be happier to bring live music back to south Georgia and north Florida.”
Lynch will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday as the first performer of the Valdosta Toyota All-Star Summer Concert and Special Event Series. The series continues throughout the summer with performances by World Classic Rockers, for KING & COUNTRY, Train, Bill Engvall, ZZ Top and Skillet.
The show and every performance and event in the 2021 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or season pass.
On June 19, Wild Adventures will host World Classic Rockers, a super-group comprising original members from Santana, Journey, Boston and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
For more information, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.