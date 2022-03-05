...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE,
WESTERN BIG BEND, SE ALABAMA, AND SW GEORGIA FOR DANGEROUS FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/
THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007,
008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 026, 027, 065,
066, 067, 068, 069, 108, 112, 114, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125,
126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 155, 156,
157, AND 158...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 065, 066, 067, 068, and
069.Fire weather zones 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 026, 027, 108, 112, and 114.Fire weather
zones 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130,
131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 155, 156, 157, 158,
159, 160, and 161.
* WIND...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...25 to 45 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected.
* FUELS...Very dry. Several wildfires ongoing.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 2
Country star Gary Allan enters to a thundering ovation during his performance at the Albany Civic Center Friday night.
ALBANY — Country star Gary Allan had no worries about the 4,000 or so fans at the Albany Civic Center getting on board with his show Friday night.
As the dry ice-smoke swirled about him and video clips of some of his best-known — and loved — songs played on the giant video screen behind him, the California-born singer heard an eager audience singing along to the clips, the roar intensifying as he prepared to walk to the front of the stage and play for a crowd that on this night was all his.
Allan did not disappoint, playing the songs that had made him a star, including hits like “Waste of a Whiskey Drink,” “Man to Man,” “Watching Airplanes,” “Nothing on But the Radio,” and “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).”
With his whip-smart band backing him up ably, Allan proved true to his word, as he told The Albany Herald in an interview earlier in the week, “I’m going to do what I do.” He rocked the house, playing songs from his latest album, Ruthless, as well as the familiar hits.
Hannah Dasher warmed up the crowd with a raucous opening set that saw her mix familiar tunes by ZZ Top, the Allman Brothers Band, Charlie Daniels and Hank Williams Jr. along with her self-penned material.
Able to develop a rapport with the crowd, Dasher said, “I’m an ABAC grad — Gee, haw, whoa back ... and a UGA grad, and we put an Atlanta Braves sticker on my grandma’s casket when we buried her. I know all about this south Georgia Flint River mud.”
As one fan gleefully exclaimed, “This is the kind of thing we need to see more of in Albany.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.