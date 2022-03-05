ALBANY — Country star Gary Allan had no worries about the 4,000 or so fans at the Albany Civic Center getting on board with his show Friday night.

As the dry ice-smoke swirled about him and video clips of some of his best-known — and loved — songs played on the giant video screen behind him, the California-born singer heard an eager audience singing along to the clips, the roar intensifying as he prepared to walk to the front of the stage and play for a crowd that on this night was all his.

Allan did not disappoint, playing the songs that had made him a star, including hits like “Waste of a Whiskey Drink,” “Man to Man,” “Watching Airplanes,” “Nothing on But the Radio,” and “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).”

With his whip-smart band backing him up ably, Allan proved true to his word, as he told The Albany Herald in an interview earlier in the week, “I’m going to do what I do.” He rocked the house, playing songs from his latest album, Ruthless, as well as the familiar hits.

Hannah Dasher warmed up the crowd with a raucous opening set that saw her mix familiar tunes by ZZ Top, the Allman Brothers Band, Charlie Daniels and Hank Williams Jr. along with her self-penned material.

Able to develop a rapport with the crowd, Dasher said, “I’m an ABAC grad — Gee, haw, whoa back ... and a UGA grad, and we put an Atlanta Braves sticker on my grandma’s casket when we buried her. I know all about this south Georgia Flint River mud.”

As one fan gleefully exclaimed, “This is the kind of thing we need to see more of in Albany.”

