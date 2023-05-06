lee brice.jpg

The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series continues May 13 as country music star Lee Brice takes the stage at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.

 Special Photo: Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan continues May 13 as country music star Lee Brice takes the stage at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.

Boasting more than 3.7 billion on-demand streams, Brice has enjoyed a largely successful career in country music. Brice has taken nine singles to No. 1 on the country charts, including “Memory I Don’t Mess With”, “One of Them Girls”, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and “Rumour.” Brice is a Grammy nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and has appeared on numerous TV shows. Guests can look forward to hearing some of his hits beginning at 8 p.m. on May 13.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags