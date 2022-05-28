CAMILLA — As a young boy growing up here, writing songs was one of those things that just came to Jimmy Hayes. He wrote his first song, “Emblem of the Blues,” when he was around 11 years old.
In between that initial offering and penning “Believe in America,” a song that late country great Charley Pride and current superstar Garth Brooks sang for a soon-to-be released album that became Pride’s final project, Hayes wrote some 400 songs. Or thereabouts.
“I’d say I’ve written about 400, but that’s probably a low estimate,” Hayes, who is the owner/director of a theological seminary, said during a recent conversation.
That this unassuming man of 76, who’s been married to his “perfect complement” of a wife Cherry for 54 years, would finally get the attention of Nashville royalty after toiling in relative obscurity for years might seem the unlikeliest of stories to most. But the unflappable Hayes pretty much takes it in stride.
“Charley said during a special I saw about him that when he’s presented a song (to possibly record), he takes a look at the lyrics,” Hayes said. “If he likes the lyrics, he’ll do the song. So I guess that makes ‘Believe in America’ something pretty special. Here’s this guy who’s sold 77 million records, and he’s going to record one of my songs.
“I think it’s just part of me being one of the most blessed men in the world. Everything I’ve touched in my life has been blessed.”
The roundabout story of Hayes’ penning and Pride’s acceptance of “Believe in America” for inclusion on his latest musical project took an even more bizarre turn in December when Pride died from complications related to COVID-19. He’d worked on some 15 songs for inclusion on an album he was recording, and his record label decided to enlist other country artists to sing “duets” with Pride to finish and enhance the songs on the album.
“I don’t know who all’s going to sing on the album, but I’ve been told Darius Rucker, Charlie’s son Dion and Reba McEntire will be on it,” Hayes said.
Jimmy Hayes attended Bible College in Massillon, Ohio, and he was the only student at the college who was actually allowed to preach in the school’s chapel. As Hayes was preparing to leave college, he came up with a plan to put his messages on tape and sell them. Only problem was, he didn’t have any money.
“I decided to start a school, but I needed to advertise,” Hayes said. “I called the Christian Journal and told them I had no money, but I was able to talk them into giving me a $2,100 ad on credit. The month after that ad ran, I made $300. I called them and told them I didn’t make enough money to pay off the ad, but I told them I’d like to try again for another month. I talked them into giving me another ad on credit.”
Hayes even had to borrow a typewriter so that he could type out the copy for the ad.
That was 42 years ago, and Hayes hasn’t looked back since. His Andersonville Theological Seminary Distance Learning Center offers lessons to hundreds of students from all over the world, students from all 50 U.S. states and 27 other countries. This Memorial Day weekend, between 400 and 500 students graduated from the seminary.
“It was all the Lord,” Hayes said of his brainchild’s success. “The Bible says the Lord will use the foolish to confound the wise. I guess when the Lord was looking for the ‘biggest fool,’ he chose me.”
The Andersonville Seminary developed into a family business over the years. Cherry, whom Hayes met at a high school basketball game and decided “she’d make a good wife,” left a teaching job to work with Hayes, and now members of the family continue to build on what the Hayeses started.
“My son runs the seminary now, but I have a hand in it,” Hayes said. “I owe the bank too much money to retire.”
When it came to getting his songs into the hands of Nashville hit-makers, Hayes put his faith in Ron Wallace, a singer/musician whom Hayes has never even met in person.
“I’d write songs and send them to Nashville to pitch to artists, but it got nowhere,” Hayes said. “I called a studio in Nashville and said I needed help getting my songs out. I told them I wrote lyrics and needed somebody to put music to them and to make demos. Ron Wallace called, and we came up with a business plan. I’d write lyrics and send them to him. He’d write music for the lyrics and see that they got promoted. I’d pay all costs, and we’d split any royalties 50-50.
“I figured 50% of something is a lot better than 100% of nothing.”
Even though Cherry says, “Jimmy has a knack for writing lyrics and poetry; if someone tells him some things about someone who’s passed away, he’ll write a song or poem about him,” he went through something of a dry spell recently. But soon, inspiration came calling.
“I hadn’t written anything in about two years,” Hayes said. “I told Cherry that I thought I was through. But I started thinking about the trouble our world is in — I’m a Vietnam vet, was there for the Tet offensive, and I believe in America — so I got this idea for a song. Believe it or not, it took me about 10 minutes to write it once I got started.
“I don’t really work by a formula. I’ll just start singing and see what comes out. I’ll ask Cherry what she thinks; a lot of times she’ll say ‘you need to work on it some more.’”
Wallace’s demo of the song made its way to Pride, and suddenly this 76-year-old lyricist was looking at the prospects of being the next “it” songwriter in the Nashville market.
“I can’t lie; I’d like to see it become a hit,” Hayes said. “You have two stars like Charley Pride and Garth Brooks singing on it, so it has a chance. It’s really special to me that Charley liked it enough to pick it for his album, especially after he died last year.
“When I started doing this, it was just a hobby. Now, who knows. It will be what the Lord wants it to be. But what were the odds of anything like this happening? I call this guy in Nashville that I’ve never seen and ask him to do the music and the demo. And it’s turned into this. Ron and I talk about taking the time to meet, but I told him that may not happen ‘til our funerals.”
