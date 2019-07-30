THOMASVILLE — A coming-of-age crime drama about a young girl growing up alone in the marshes of North Carolina, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” written by Thomasville native Delia Owens, draws the reader in to the main character’s world and the choices available to her.
When a book opens with the discovery of a dead body in a remote area, the story can only escalate as the reader’s curiosity builds. Owens spins a complex tale from the time the main character, Kya, is 5 years old until Kya’s death at age 64.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” is Owens’ debut novel. She draws from her south Georgia childhood memories and life experiences to make Kya an enthralling character. When Owens was a child growing up in the 1950s in rural Georgia, her mother used to tell her to enjoy and explore nature telling her to “go way out yonder where the crawdads sing.” Drawing upon her adventurous Southern childhood and her career as a wildlife scientist in southern Africa and in the United States, Owens has written a novel that explores the influences that isolation in nature can have on a person.
The novel topped the New York Times Best Seller list for several weeks this year. The book was also nominated for Goodreads Choice Awards Best Historical Fiction and for an Edgar Award for Best First Novel by an American Author.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” has been selected as this year’s One Book communitywide read in Thomasville. On Sept. 19, Owens returns to her hometown’s Thomasville Municipal Auditorium to discuss the story behind the best-selling book. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Venture out on a Thursday to meet a world-renowned author in an inviting Southern town.