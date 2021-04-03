ALBANY — The weather is warmer, the days are getting longer and individuals’ creativity, like a spring flower, is ready to blossom. The Albany Museum of Art can help with Spring Makers Night, which starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the AMA.
“People are starting to get adjusted to the time change, which means more daylight hours in the early evening,” AMA Director of Education & Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “Why not spend some of that time creating your own art with friends and new friends you will meet at the workshop?”
Vanoteghem said Spring Makers Night is designed for all skill levels.
“Even if you’ve never picked up a paint brush, we will have projects you can do, along with all of the materials you need,” she said. “We will have someone to guide you, and you will be creating in a friendly, community setting. You will leave the workshop with something uniquely personal that you will be proud for family and friends to see.”
Projects that workshop participants can create include painting a door hanger, building a grapevine floral wreath, or making a Mason jar paper flower bouquet.
“If someone has a project they haven’t completed, they are welcome to bring that as well,” Vanoteghem said. “Sometimes a project stalls, and being with others in a creative community setting might be just what you need to get over the hump.”
Spring Makers Night is a perfect opportunity to spend some quality time with a spouse or friend, she said. Participants may bring a favorite beverage to enjoy.
“You and a friend can share a glass of wine and catch up with each other while you make art,” she said. “It’s a nice, relaxing time to enjoy each other’s company and to make new friends, too.”
Since the event takes place on Art After 5 Thursday, workshop-goers also will have an opportunity to view the five current exhibitions.
The cost for the workshop is $15 for AMA members or $20 for a non-member. Interested persons can register for the workshop online at https://albanymuseumofart.z2systems.com/np/clients/albanymuseumofart/event.jsp?event=321
For information, contact Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400.
