Creator and stars of 'The Crown' defend show over claims of insensitivity

Dominic West as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in Season 5 of "The Crown."

 Netflix

The creator of "The Crown" has hit back at criticism of the upcoming new season, insisting he has "enormous sympathy" for the new monarch, King Charles III.

Due to premier on Netflix on November 9, the fifth season of the hit drama tackles the divorce of the then-Prince and Princess of Wales -- as portrayed by Dominic West and Emma Debicki.