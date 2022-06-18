...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/
TODAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
This summer, Children’s Museum of Atlanta will bring the intrigue of “Wild Kratts” to town with “Wild Kratts: Creature Power!” — an interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS kids series.
ATLANTA — For more than a decade, the PBS Kids television series “Wild Kratts” has utilized mystery, adventure and comedy to educate young people about zoology- and ecology-related science issues. The long-running animated show features brothers Chris Kratt and Martin Kratt, who travel to animal habitats all over the world to learn about animals through “creature rescues.”
This summer, Children’s Museum of Atlanta will bring the intrigue of “Wild Kratts” to town with “Wild Kratts: Creature Power!” — an interactive exhibit based on the popular series. The exhibit continues through Sept. 5.
Created by Minnesota Children’s Museum in collaboration with the Brothers Kratt, the exhibit explores a quartet of animal habitats and its residents. “Creature Power!” focuses on developing STEM skills in children ages 3-9 by inviting guests to explore animal habitats around the globe, discover creature powers and foil the evil plans of the exhibit’s villains.
Using Kratts’ technology and the powers of science and teamwork, and utilizing an inquiry-based approach, visitors to “Creature Power!” conduct investigations and observations and apply what they’ve learned to complete missions and challenges, which include upsetting the villainous plans of Zach, Donita, Dabio, Gourmand and Paisley.
The four animal habitats featured in the exhibit include the Tropical Rainforest, the Antarctic, the Australian Outback and North America. Creature powers at guests’ disposal include sneaking through the forest using the stealth of a jaguar, swinging through the trees like a spider monkey and testing their jumping ability against kangaroos.
Children’s Museum of Atlanta, located on Centennial Park Drive in downtown Atlanta, operates in two three-hour sessions from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is closed on Wednesdays.
Online ticketing is only available at this time and phone booking is available with ample notice and will be booked via online registration. For ticket information, visit www.childrensmuseumatlanta.org.
