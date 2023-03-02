The "Rocky" sequels aren't exactly known for their nuanced opponents, so give "Creed III" credit for trying to flesh out its antagonist, played by Jonathan Majors. But bulking up the back story slows the pacing, in a movie that finally delivers the goods but whose broader ambitions under director/star Michael B. Jordan get boxed in by its ring-shaped formula.

If only the script and story were in the same kind of fighting shape as its leads. Grounding the narrative in Adonis Creed's past does provide a weightier foundation, but the tradeoff is an element of sluggishness in a movie that, despite its impressive cast, never feels particularly light on its toes.

Tags