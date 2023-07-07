(CNN) — Da Brat, real name Shawntae Harris-Dupart, and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart are the proud parents of a newborn baby boy.

In identical Instagram posts on Friday, the hip-hop icon and her spouse shared video footage of the moment of birth, as well as still photos within the clip of their hands holding the baby.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

