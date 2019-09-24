TIFTON — One of the descendants of the man who created the legendary vampire Count Dracula will be live on stage in Howard Auditorium at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 when the ABAC Lecture Series presents “Stoker on Stoker – The Mysteries Behind the Writing of Dracula.”
Dacre Stoker, the great-grandnephew of “Dracula” author Bram Stoker, will weave together the history of the book, which the Irish author released in 1897. He will also provide details of Bram Stoker’s life in Dublin and London with plenty of Stoker family lore.
This lecture will give attendees a look behind the scenes of never-before published historical images and the life of one of the least-known authors and one of the world’s most famous books. The speaker promises to separate the facts from popular fiction about Dracula.
Dacre Stoker co-authored “Dracula the Un-Dead,” the official Stoker Family-endorsed sequel to “Dracula,” and many other books about Dracula and Bram Stoker such as “Dracul: Even Immortals Have Their Beginnings.”
Funded by the Tom M. Cordell Distinguished Lecture Series, the event is open to the public at no charge. Cordell served as the dean and coordinator of continuing education at ABAC for 39 years. The lecture series in his honor began in 1985 with internationally known geneticist Glenn Burton and has featured former Attorney General Griffin Bell, former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, Chick-Fil-A founder Truett Cathy, author Clyde Edgerton and many others.
Other speakers in the ABAC Lecture Series include Dave Nelson on “A Treat or a Trick? The Long, Strange History of Halloween” on Oct. 29; Jay Baldwin on “From Dragnet to Blue Bloods: TV Cops and Why They Matter” on Feb. 20, and Sandra Giles on “Mr. Pete and The Baldwin Story” on April 2.