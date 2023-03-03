As soap operas set against the world of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll go, "Daisy Jones & the Six" is a by-no-means groundbreaking but still-enjoyable account of the best band that never existed, charting its meteoric rise and just-as-abrupt fall. Credit that in part to the cast, starting with Riley Keough, who does her rock lineage and grandpa Elvis proud by belting out the group's songs.

Each episode (or "track") uses the title of a vintage song, while employing a faux-documentary-style format as the band members look back, 20 years later, at how they came together in the 1970s, before suddenly breaking up at the top of their game.

