...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning to 7 PM EST /6
PM CST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Michael Flatley announced that he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" cancer.
"It was purely by chance that it was noticed," he told the newspaper at the time, adding that the melanoma was fully dealt with and left no side effects.
Born in Chicago to Irish parents, the dancer rose to stardom following the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest when his seven-minute "Riverdance" performance during the show's interval delighted audiences and popularized Irish dancing around the world.
The performance was transformed into a feature-length show that opened in February 1995 at the Point Theatre in Dublin. But, after a dispute with the show's producers, Flatley was fired in October 1995.
He went on to create "Lord of the Dance." The show broke box office records around the world, including in London where it set a record-breaking run of 21 consecutive shows at the Wembley Arena, according to Flatley's website.
His dance troupe performed at former US President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, and he told the Irish Independent that it was a "great honor," despite facing criticism.
Last year, a "Lord of the Dance" tour was launched to celebrate its 25th anniversary.