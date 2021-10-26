'Dancing With the Stars' features horror-themed show and one couple was scary good By Marianne Garvey, CNN Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "Dancing with the Stars" had a big elimination on Monday's "Horror Night" episode, where the performances were inspired by famous horror movies and television shows,"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore and partner Brandon Armstrong, who danced a tango to "Arachnophobia," were eliminated after scoring 32 out of 40."I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity. This has been a dream come true," Moore said. "I have so much respect for all of you, and all of you, I love you guys so much!" JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson earned a perfect score for the second week in a row. They performed a jazz dance to "Anything Goes" by District 78 and Patrice Covington.Iman Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach also scored a perfect 40. Their contemporary "Us"-themed dance to "I've Got 5 On It" is a gasp-inducing must-see.Suni Lee and partner Sasha Farber performed a tango routine based on "The Vampire Diaries" and landed in the bottom two. They were saved from elimination by the judges.Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and partner Witney Carson danced a paso doble to "Wicked Games" by RAIGN, with Len Goodman saying, "Mike, I've gotta say, you nailed it!" Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke danced the cha cha to "There Will Be Blood" by Kim Petras. Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance "amazing."Jimmie Allen and partner Emma Slater danced to "Say Something" by Daniel Jang. Derek Hough told the duo, "Beautiful routine, beautiful execution, storytelling."Olivia Jade Giannulli and partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced a paso doble to "Beggin'" by Måneskin. "Olivia, you know what, you make things look effortless," said Inaba.Also moving on in the series are Melora Hardin and partner Artem Chigvintsev, Amanda Kloots and partner Alan Bersten, and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Witney Carson.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 