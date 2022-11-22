'Dancing With the Stars' names Season 31 winner

Cloudy skies. High 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
"Dancing With the Stars" has crowned a new winner. Tyra Banks is pictured here in the season finale of "Dancing With the Stars."
"Dancing With the Stars" has crowned a new winner and she's a TikTok-teen queen.
The finale of the show's debut season of streaming exclusively on Disney+ featured Wayne Brady and Witney Carson scoring a 36 out of 40 for their performance.
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced to to "Queen Bee" by Rochelle Diamante and also scored a 36 out of 40.
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy danced to "I Like It" by Pete Rodriguez and scored a perfect score.
TikTok personality and reality TV star Charli D'Amelio, 18, and Mark Ballas performed to to "Grown" by Little Mix and also received a perfect score.
Host Tyra Banks announced that fourth place went to Shangela and Savchenko.
Third place went to Brady and Carson.
Second place went to Windey and Chmerkovskiy.
D'Amelio and Ballas won the latest season.
There were also goodbyes from Len Goodman and Cheryl Burke, who both previously announced their departures from the long running ballroom dance competition.
