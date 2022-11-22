'Dancing With the Stars' names Season 31 winner

"Dancing With the Stars" has crowned a new winner. Tyra Banks is pictured here in the season finale of "Dancing With the Stars."

 Disney+

"Dancing With the Stars" has crowned a new winner and she's a TikTok-teen queen.

The finale of the show's debut season of streaming exclusively on Disney+ featured Wayne Brady and Witney Carson scoring a 36 out of 40 for their performance.

Tags