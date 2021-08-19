Daniel Craig reportedly made more than $100 million thanks to streaming By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Playing James Bond is reportedly paying off for Daniel Craig. Greg Williams/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daniel Craig may be sitting on big money.According to a report from Variety, the James Bond franchise star "is walking off with north of $100 million thanks to the eye-popping sale of two sequels to Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out.' "We are both shaken and stirred by that reported amount. That figure comes courtesy a piece about how streaming services have literally upped the ante for big name stars.His children reportedly don't have to worry about dealing with all that money. "I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation," The Telegraph reported him as saying. "I think inheritance is quite distasteful.""My philosophy is, get rid of it or give it away before you go."CNN has reached out to reps for Craig for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 