(CNN) — Daniel Radcliffe has moved on from playing Harry Potter, the beloved character that he previously portrayed in the “Harry Potter” films based on author J.K. Rowling’s bestselling book series.

So when he was asked if he has any plans to be a part of the upcoming Max TV reboot series, Radcliffe said in an interview with Access Hollywood published Monday that he “certainly” hasn’t had any discussions about it.

0
0
0
0
0