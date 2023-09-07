Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in rape case

Danny Masterson, pictured here in Los Angeles in May, was sentenced on September 7 to 30 years to life in prison.

 Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

(CNN) — Actor Danny Masterson was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted on two counts of rape in a Los Angeles courtroom in June, according to Deputy D.A. Reinhold Mueller of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Masterson for comment.

