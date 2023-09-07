Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in rape case

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Western Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
North central Baker County in southwestern Georgia...
Eastern Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia...
South central Terrell County in southwestern Georgia...
* Until 445 PM EDT.
* At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leary, or
near Morgan, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Albany, Leary, Walker, Clarks Mill, Lockett Crossing, Bermuda,
Holt, Ducker, and Cordrays Mill.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning
are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is
one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN DOUGHERTY...NORTH
CENTRAL BAKER...EASTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES IN
SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA THROUGH 430 PM EDT...
At 351 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Leary, or near Morgan, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Albany, Leary, Walker, Clarks Mill, Red Store Crossroads, Lockett
Crossing, Bermuda, Holt, Ducker, and Cordrays Mill.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Danny Masterson, pictured here in Los Angeles in May, was sentenced on September 7 to 30 years to life in prison.
(CNN) — Actor Danny Masterson was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted on two counts of rape in a Los Angeles courtroom in June, according to Deputy D.A. Reinhold Mueller of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Masterson for comment.