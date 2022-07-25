Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 4:46 pm
Charlie Cox in Marvel's "Daredevil."
"Daredevil: Born Again" is coming to Disney+.
The show will have an 18-episode season with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Daredevil and Kingpin. It will stream beginning in Spring 2024.
The live-action series was revealed at Comic-Con over the weekend.
D'Onofrio tweeted the news, writing, "Yes Mr Murdock..."
Netflix's "Daredevil" was canceled in 2018 after three seasons but in May there were rumblings that a new "Daredevil" series was in the works.
Cox had made a cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
LAWN SERVICE Licensed/Bonded. Call Today 229-432-5721 (no text)
NEED INSULATION? Southern Commercial Materials, Inc Licen…
Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We…
greybeige
said:
View more
This must surely be not true. It's against the Law for felons to possess a gun.
Let's see.....Democrats promising to give away money to voters if elected. Sounds like same ol' same ol'.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.