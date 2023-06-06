Darius Rucker first achieved multiplatinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the band Hootie & the Blowfish, who sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including their double diamond-certified (21x platinum) debut “Cracked Rear View,” which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.
Special Photo: Jim Wright
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As his double platinum-certified album “True Believers” celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its release, Darius Rucker will now make the record available on vinyl for the first time. In addition to the standard black vinyl available for preorder now, 500 commemorative signed copies also are available for preorder via DariusRucker.com.
In addition to singles including the title track and Top 10 hit “Radio,” the album most notably features Rucker’s diamond-certified (11x Platinum) chart-topper “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time.