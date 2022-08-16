robocrops.jpg

CAES Professor Glen Rains holds the control panel to the “Little Red Rover” on the right. The rover is a multipurpose robotic tool that can be used for planting, weed and pest management, and more. To the left is a tractor modified with robotic capabilities.

 Special Photo: Katie Walker

ATHENS — Say hello to Watson.

A four-wheeled, phenotyping robot that operates autonomously or under human control, Watson is taking shape in Changying “Charlie” Li’s lab at the Phenomics and Plant Robotics Center on the University of Georgia’s Athens campus in collaboration with researchers in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

