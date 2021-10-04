Dave Chappelle debuts trailer for new comedy special By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Dave Chappelle has a new Netflix special debuting Tuesday. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/AFP via Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This is not a drill.Dave Chappelle is dropping another comedy special on Netflix.The trailer for "Dave Chappelle: The Closer" debuted Monday and features Chappelle and a voice over by Morgan Freeman.Or is it? Earlier this year, the comic and the streaming giant reached an agreement over streaming rights to "Chappelle's Show."Chappelle's latest special premieres Tuesday.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Comedians And Comedy Dave Chappelle More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment featured Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours to perform in Albany From staff reportsUpdated 53 min ago 0 +2 Albany Herald Entertainment Simone Biles thanks Taylor Swift for her support during Olympics By Chloe Melas, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Dave Chappelle debuts trailer for new comedy special By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment George Clooney jokes he's too short to share the screen with Ben Affleck By Marianne Garvey, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
