TIFTON — Like a soft rain in the springtime, the smooth sounds of the Dave Potter Jazz Quartet will fill the interior of the Chapel of All Faiths at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 when ABAC presents its First Tuesday Concert.
Susan Roe, head of the ABAC Department of Fine Arts, said the event is a part of the 18th season of the First Tuesday Concert Series, in which various artists are highlighted on five selected first Tuesdays during the year. The public is invited to attend at no charge.
Potter, the drummer for the group, has performed with many well-known jazz artists and has recorded three albums with Jason Marsalis. Featured in a 2010 novel titled “The New Face of Jazz,” Potter is based in Atlanta, where he maintains a teaching and performing schedule while also touring the globe as a member of The Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet.
Tunes on the schedule for the Dave Potter Jazz Quartet First Tuesday performance include “Through the Fire,” “Cult of Personality,” “Higher Love,” “What a Fool Believes,” “Flying Sequence” and “Country by Choice.”
Other members of the quartet include Greg Tardy on saxophone, Rodney Jordan on bass guitar, and Bill Peterson on piano. Tardy has been featured on several Grammy-winning compact discs and has recorded 11 compact discs of his own. In 1998, he was nominated as Best Debut Artist for the New York Jazz Awards. Tardy has toured nationally and internationally, both as a bandleader and as a sideman.
A professor of Jazz Studies, Jordan joined the Florida State University faculty in 2001. He has maintained an active performance schedule in the United States and abroad, including performances in Wigmore Hall in London with the Marcus Roberts Trio, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., with Rene Marie, and the Monterey Jazz Festival in Monterey, Calif., with the Scotty Barnhart Band.
Peterson is a professor of Music in Jazz Studies and Music Theory/Composition at FSU, where he teaches jazz piano, jazz arranging and jazz combo. He has performed at the Monterey Jazz Festival, the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, the Paraguay International Jazz Festival, and the Savannah Music Festival.
Remaining performances in the First Tuesday series include Music for the Harpsichord and the Piano featuring Jennifer Huang on March 3, and Back to Broadway on April 7. For more information on the First Tuesday series, interested persons can contact Roe at sroe@abac.edu.
