David Crosby, legendary singer and songwriter, dead at 81

David Crosby, seen here performing in London in September of 1976, has died, according to a statement from his family.

 Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images

David Crosby, a folk rock pioneer and one of the founding members of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died, his family announced Thursday.

He was 81.

