TIFTON — The work of Albany artist David Lanier will soon be displayed in a special exhibition at the Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage.
Lanier is well-known for his depiction of wildlife and portraits of hunting dogs. Syd Blackmarr, exhibit chairwoman for the Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage, said this subject matter was something she felt would resonate well with the museum’s patrons.
The opening reception for the exhibition will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8, during which Lanier is giving an artist talk.
“David is famous really,” Blackmarr said. “He’s considered one of North America’s premier artists in wildlife and in particular, dogs. It’s honestly like the dog could walk off the canvas.
“But he is also a lover himself of the landscape of South Georgia, so a lot of his paintings are things that we are familiar with, beautiful long pine forests and scenes that we know and love, but we may never have seen depicted in a style like David uses. A lot of his paintings include dogs and quail and things that people in our region enjoy hunting. All of that together, it just makes a really appealing exhibit for people in our region.”
Blackmarr said she hopes those who see the exhibit are able to gain a better appreciation and understanding of their regional landscape.
“I think I would like (viewers) to go away with an appreciation not just of the arts ... but maybe to see your own landscape, our own fields and forests and hunting dogs in a new way,” she said. “Art does tend to give us a new perspective on things, and I think the detail in David’s painting, they’re all very realistic, like you’re almost there. I hope (viewers) would go away with a new perspective of the beautiful landscape that we live in here.”
Blackmarr and others at the museum knew about Lanier’s work through word of mouth and because Lanier judged an exhibition several years ago called “All About Dogs.” The upcoming exhibition, which will be open until Aug. 31, is the first of Lanier’s work at the museum.
“We really are fortunate that he was available and willing to help us do a show,” Blackmarr said.
The opening reception is free and open to the public, and there is no charge to see the exhibit during regular hours after the reception. The museum is located at 255 Love Ave. in downtown Tifton and is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays.
“We want to encourage people to come and see this because as I said earlier, David is considered one of North America’s premier wildlife artists,” Blackmarr said.