ALBANY – Actor, comedian, and NAACP Image Award winner David Mann and special guest comedian Small Fire will bring Christian Comedy Night to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on March 27th.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Albany Civic Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.
Mann, who won an NAACP Image Award winner for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Tyler Perry’s "Meet the Browns," is a native of Texas. In 2018, he and his wife, Grammy winner Tamela Mann, released their first book and joint album, "Us Against the World." The book won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work and the album continues to garner top-charting singles, including the Urban AC track “Ups & Downs.”
In addition to "Meet The Browns," Mann has starred in the award-winning docuseries "The Manns, It’s A Mann’s World;" the comedy "Mann & Wife," along with other fan-favorite films and television shows. David Mann recently appeared in BET’s "Madea’s Farewell Stage Play" and is reprising his role as “Mr. Brown” in Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living,” with new episodes airing on BET. His new digital series, “Mann Family Dinner,” debuted in the fall of 2020, and is on season three. Mann also starred in the BET holiday movie "Soul Santa" and will soon appear in the new Tyler Perry Madea movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.