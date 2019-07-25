ALBANY — Days to Come, a rock band based out of Albany, returned from their longest tour to date earlier this week. It included a stop at Rock Fest, one of the largest rock festivals and camping events in the nation.
The group played eight shows in 10 days, with stops in north Georgia, Ohio, Minnesota and in Wisconsin for Rock Fest.
The band's lead singer, Justin Goodson, said they could not have asked for a better experience on the tour.
"That was the longest that we've ever been on the road at this point, and we could not ask for a more pleasant experience," Goodson said. "We could do this again and want to do this again. It was wonderful.
"No flat tires, nothing horrible happened, and we've done shorter weekend things before where we've blown tires, or a transmission (went out) or air conditioning (went out)."
Goodson said they were not sure what to expect when they got to Rock Fest, which has been going on for 25 years, but he said he was pleasantly surprised by the stage they got to play.
"We assumed it was going to pallets as far away as possible," he said. "We were actually on the stage second biggest to the main stage, which is the same stage that Red Sun Rising plays on and Bad Wolves, Asking Alexandria. It was awesome."
Goodson said they had several hundred people show up for their time slot, and several concertgoers on the front row were even singing along to one of their songs. He attributed this to targeted Facebook ads.
"That was unbelievable," the lead singer said.
Another venue the group played at in Minnesota was also somewhere that Saliva has played before. Goodson said he was excited to get the same stage as bands like Saliva, Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves and Red Sun Rising.
"It just feels like we're making progress," he said. "We just have to keep going and eventually we'll be there. It may take five years, 10 more years to do it, but it's not ... impossible."
Goodson said they plan to release another single and video in the next couple of months and hope to release an extended play record at the end of the year.