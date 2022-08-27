honey jam 1.jpg

Sideshow performers Dead City Collective of Savannah have been added to the Honey Jam 2022 lineup Oct. 9 at Chehaw Park and Zoo.

 Special Logo

ALBANY — No, there won’t be zombies prowling the grounds at Chehaw Park and Zoo, looking for a brain or two for sustenance, Oct. 9 when the initial Honey Jam 2022 kicks off.

But there will be, for thrill-seekers, the next-best thing: Dead City Collective.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.