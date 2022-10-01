SAVANNAH — Do not, for God’s sake, try this at home.
In reality, no one should have to be given such a warning. After all, when members of the Dead City Collective perform, they’re doing little things like ... oh ... having one cinder block on the back of their head crushed by a sledgehammer while their face is on another cinder block ... having nails driven or screws screwed into their faces ... having money stapled to their body ... eating glass ... breathing plumes of fire ...
What a way to make a living!
But, according to collective mastermind and performer Brandon O’Hanley — he prefers to be called “Stitches,” and since this is a guy who practices some of the aforementioned activities with the Collective, we’ll definitely call him Stitches — there is an art element to the sideshow performances of the Savannah group that attracts all kinds.
“I’ll admit, there are things, like the cinder block curb stomp, that I have to look away from,” Stitches said. “The things we do are extremely dangerous. There are no gimmicks in our act: Those are nails being hammered into someone’s face, drill bits ... the bed of nails is real, and the fire is hot.
“But there’s a fascination about these acts. You want to know if we get groupies? The short answer is ‘Oh my God.’ But you’d be surprised. There are, of course, people who live alternative lifestyles who are attracted to what we do. But there are a lot of soccer moms.”
Dead City Collective started as a group of buddies doing a lot of crazy things to impress each other and to scare others outside the group. But, inexplicably, the antics picked up steam as more and more people saw them performed.
“We started recruiting people who were into the sideshow acts, but we’ve had some come to us,” Stitches, who says he is in his 30s and has been performing now for eight years, six “professionally,” said. “It’s kind of in tune with actors who are into the haunt industry. And while we can train people to perform these acts — and it does take a lot of training to do it right without getting hurt — they have to bring something to the table. There has to be a level of charisma.”
No matter the charisma or training, though, these acts are dangerous, right?
“Oh, yeah, you better believe it,” Stitches said. “I was breaking a cinder block over a guy’s genitalia at a show in North Carolina a couple of years ago when my index finger ended up between the sledgehammer and the cinder block. I figured I had a blood blister, but when I looked at my finger, I saw bone. I went to the hospital, got my finger sewed up, and went back to the show.
“And I’ve set my head on fire.”
Stitches said there is a desire to bring ever more outrageous stunts into the Dead City Collective from year to year. And as other performers copy his or other Collective members’ acts, there is always a push to evolve, to take things to the next level.
“Look, we train extensively,” he said. “You have to, to do these dangerous acts. That’s why we tell people who see us not to try these things we do. We don’t want them to get hurt. We take every precaution and make sure everyone is adequately trained before we do an act in public.”
The Collective started in Savannah as a way for a group of pals to entertain each other, but it has taken off. The group has performed in Ireland and has started branching out in this country, travelling as far away as Texas to do shows. And those shows now include conventions, festivals, car shows, private parties.
“There’s been lots of word of mouth after people see us, but Facebook and social media have been like the wild, wild west,” Stitches said. “It’s helped us catch lightning in a bottle, and we’ve been fortunate enough to know how to ride the lightning.”
Dead City Collective will offer a taste of their sideshow magic to kick off the Oct. 9 Honey Jam 2022 at Chehaw Park. The artists in the Collective — Echo, Lavinia, Necro, Scoot and Stitches — also will perform between each set at the Honey Jam.
Persons interested in recruiting the performers for shows or private parties may go to the Collective’s Facebook page or reach out to Stitches at brandon.ohanley@gmail.com.
