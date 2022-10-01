dead city collective.jpg

Fire breathing is just one of the performing art pieces Savannah’s Dead City Collective will bring to Honey Jam 2022 Oct. 9 at Chehaw Park in Albany.

SAVANNAH — Do not, for God’s sake, try this at home.

In reality, no one should have to be given such a warning. After all, when members of the Dead City Collective perform, they’re doing little things like ... oh ... having one cinder block on the back of their head crushed by a sledgehammer while their face is on another cinder block ... having nails driven or screws screwed into their faces ... having money stapled to their body ... eating glass ... breathing plumes of fire ...

