'Dead Ringers' doesn't make the most of twice the Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz stars in "Dead Ringers" on Amazon's Prime Video.

 Niko Tavernise/Prime Video

Twice the Rachel Weisz is a pretty good sales pitch, but it's about all that "Dead Ringers" -- a gory gender-flip reimagining of David Cronenberg's even gorier 1988 movie -- has going for it. Turned into a limited series for Amazon's Prime Video, the show never overcomes the "Why" factor, other than the allure of seeing its star inhabit a dual role as eccentric twins.

Although the gender has changed, the names haven't, with Weisz playing Elliot and Beverly Mantle, a pair of gynecologists who, here, are at the forefront of researching best practices for reproductive health as part of a shared crusade to "change the way that women birth."

