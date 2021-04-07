ALBANY -- Singer, songwriter and producer Deana Carter will give a live acoustic performance at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on May 14. Tickets for this event start at $42.50 and are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com.
The '90s country music artist will be featured in an intimate acoustic setting where her powerful voice and guitar take the spotlight. This will be an up-close-and-personal event punctuated by personal stories and anecdotes about her life and musical influences, while performing some of her biggest hits, including “Strawberry Wine,” “We Danced Anyway,” and “Did I Shave My Legs for This?”
Her superstar success continues to be evident as the chart-topper “You & Tequila,” cowritten with Matraca Berg and recorded by Kenny Chesney, was nominated as CMA’s “Song of the Year,” as well as two Grammy nods, notably the coveted “Song of the Year” and also received a nomination as ACM’s “Song of the Year.”
Sparta native Faren Rachels will be the opening support act. In November of 2017 Rachels released the self-titled EP, “Faren Rachels” & joined Luke Combs on his fall tour. During this time, Rolling Stone named her one of 2018’s new country “artists to watch.”
This will be a safe, socially distanced event with limited capacity presented by concert promotion company Six String Southern Productions.
For more information about upcoming events at the Flint River Entertainment Complex, visit www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com.
Deana Carter didn’t take a seemingly easy route to stardom, but instead chose to defy the conventional expectations of the typical Nashville artist blueprint and make her own mark. And she did, undeniably taking the industry and fans by storm with her wildly successful multiplatinum international debut album “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” more than a decade ago. Anchored by the dreamy super hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock sprinkled with the folksy singer/songwriter qualities that have garnered Carter well-deserved respect and wild acclaim.
