Finding drama and resilience in the seeds of tragedy, "Dear Edward" is a sensitively done series that never fully recovers from its challenging premise, built as it is around a 12-year-old boy who's the lone survivor of a plane crash, and the lingering impact on those who knew the dead. Intended to be uplifting, the Apple TV+ show is too much of a bummer to wholly recommend boarding this flight.

Adapted by Jason Katims ("Friday Night Lights") from the novel by Ann Napolitano, the series builds up toward the crash in the premiere, and over the subsequent episodes features a vast assortment of characters, each connected to someone on the ill-fated plane.

