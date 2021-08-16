...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cook,
western Irwin, eastern Dougherty, Turner, northeastern Mitchell,
northern Colquitt, Tift, Ben Hill and Worth Counties through 230 PM
EDT...
At 155 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Jacksonville to near Mystic to near Lenox.
Movement was west at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Ashburn, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox,
Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Worth, Terrell, Sycamore, Sumner, Rebecca and Minton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central
and southwestern Georgia.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Wakulla,
Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland
Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole and Terrell.
* Through Tuesday afternoon.
* As Fred moves through the region, heavy rainfall is expected along
and east of its track. Rainfall amounts for the eastern panhandle
are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with locally higher
amounts of 12 inches possible. For southeast Alabama and southwest
Georgia, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with
locally higher totals in a short period of time. These amounts may
lead to areas of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Debra Winger quit 'A League of Their Own' because of Madonna
Debra Winger has shared why she says Geena Davis replaced her in the 1992 film "A League of Their Own."
In an interview with The Telegraph, Winger says she left the Penny Marshall directed film about a pioneering group of women baseball players following the addition of Madonna to the cast.
And while Winger trained for three months with the Chicago Cubs to prepare for the role, she said the hiring of the singer turned it into "an Elvis film" and not the film she had agreed to do.
"The studio agreed with me because it was the only time I ever collected a pay-or-play on my contract," Winger told the publication. "In other words, I collected my pay even though I did not play, and that's very hard to get in a court."
Winger also said that after meeting the real-life players on whom the film was based, she didn't think the movie honored them
"As entertaining as [the final film] was, you don't walk away going 'Wow, those women did that.' You kind of go 'Is that true?,'" she said.
In terms of Davis' performance in the film -- in the role Winger was set to play -- Winger said she believes Davis "did OK" and said of the cast "I certainly don't begrudge any of them."
When it comes to Madonna, Winger said "I think [her] acting career has spoken for itself."
CNN has reached out to reps for Madonna for comment.
