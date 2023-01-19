Prosecutors say they are ready to announce whether criminal charges will be filed over the 2021 fatal film set shooting of a cinematographer that involved actor Alec Baldwin and other members of the film's production.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, district attorney for the state's first judicial district, and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will disclose their decision in a written statement Thursday morning, according to Carmack-Altwies' office.

CNN's Chloe Melas, Megan Thomas, Kevin Flower and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

Tags