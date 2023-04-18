Fifty-six Deerfield-Windsor School students, from fourth-graders to seniors, will give three performances of "Mary Poppins" at the Albany Municipal Auditorium this weekend, the school's annual Spring Musical.
Fifty-six Deerfield-Windsor School students, from fourth-graders to seniors, will give three performances of "Mary Poppins" at the Albany Municipal Auditorium this weekend, the school's annual Spring Musical.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
Deerfield-Windsor School senior Bridges Pierce has performed in an astounding nine musicals during her time at the school, but this weekend in "Mary Poppins," she will fly for the first time.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
Senior Christianna Ford and freshman Kendal Massie play Winifred and George Banks in Deerfield-Windsor School's weekend performances of "Mary Poppins."
ALBANY -- Theater performance is old-hat to Deerfield-Windsor School senior Bridges Pierce.
As time winds down on her final days at Deerfield -- and her final performance in the school's Spring Musical -- Pierce can look back on a career that includes nine performances, every year since she was in third grade.
But as she prepares to play the lead in DWS's 2023 musical, " Mary Poppins," Pierce will get to do something she's never done before: She'll get to fly.
"I'm a little nervous, actually I'm a lot nervous," Pierce said during a recent rehearsal. "I won't get a chance to rehearse (the flying) until a week before the first show. I really have no idea how difficult it might be.
"But I'm excited to have the chance to do this. What a way to go out."
What a way to go out indeed. Pierce, fellow senior Christianna Ford, freshman Kendal Massie and 53 of their schoolmates will bring "Mary Poppins" to the Albany Municipal Auditorium stage this weekend, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
And about that flying thing?
"I think we've got the right show and the right cast," DWS theatre instructor Lindsey Giddens, who is directing her eighth musical, said. "I decided on 'Mary Poppins' because I like a challenge. And when you add the flying aspect, this definitely is going to be a challenge.
"We have a flight director who comes in and trains (Pierce) for a couple of days, then we're on our own. There is an unknown element to it, but I don't think anyone's really worried about it."
Not even the actor who will be doing the actual flying.
"I think this is a great closing chapter for me as far as acting," Pierce said. "I'll be attending the University of Alabama studying news media, and I don't plan to do any acting there. I might do some community theater later in life, but I'm looking at this as pretty much the end of my acting career."
Not so for Ford, who has selected theatre as a minor at Florida State University, which she will attend starting next fall.
"I've been doing the musicals since sixth or seventh grade," Ford said, running down a list of seven plays she's been a part of while at DWS. "It's just a fun way to express yourself."
The DWS senior, who plays Winifred Banks in "Mary Poppins," plans to major in Public Relations and Marketing at FSU.
Her theatrical spouse, Massie, who plays George Banks, is performing in his third musical.
"I love the theater, love the arts," he said. "Only thing is, I've been kind of typecast as a dad. But that's grown on me now -- I'm used to it -- so I'm looking forward to this one."
Another challenge for the young Deerfield thespians, who range from fourth- to 12th-graders? Spelling out the most famous word from the play: "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."
"Yeah, we've got to get that one right," Giddens laughed. "Actually, there are a number of components that make this play more challenging. It's a challenge from start to finish. I have no doubt our kids will rise to the challenge."