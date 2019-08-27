Demi Lovato to guest star on 'Will & Grace'

Demi Lovato has a new acting gig.
The singer-actress will appear in three episodes of the upcoming season of NBC's "Will & Grace," the network tells CNN. She will play a character named Jenny, who is described as "a tough, guarded woman who comes into Will's (Eric McCormack) life in an unexpected way."
Lovato shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a photo of herself on the comedy's set with the caption "Will & Grace & Demi."
Lovato's acting resume includes starring in the Disney Channel series "Sonny with a Chance" and appearing on the Fox musical dramedy "Glee."
"Will & Grace" has a long history of casting famous faces as guest stars, both in its original run during the 1990s and 2000s and in the current iteration.
Celebs like Madonna, Britney Spears and Matt Damon have all played characters on the show. Cher, Patty Lupone, Elton John, Janet Jackson, and Jennifer Lopez have also appeared, playing themselves.
The time for "Will & Grace" stunt casting is quickly running out, however. In July, NBC confirmed that the new season, which airs in 2020, will be revival's last.