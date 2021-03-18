Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 39 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA DIXIE FRANKLIN GADSDEN JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE LEON LIBERTY MADISON TAYLOR WAKULLA IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS COLQUITT COOK IRWIN LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS TIFT TURNER WORTH IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER DECATUR DOUGHERTY GRADY LEE MITCHELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADAMS BEACH, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ALMA, APALACHICOLA, ASHBURN, ASHTON, ATHENA, AUSMAC, BAINBRIDGE, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BAY CITY, BEACHTON, BERRIEN CO A/P, BETHEL, BEVERLY, BLUE SPRINGS, BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL, BOYD, BRADFORDVILLE, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BUCELL JUNCTION, BUCK SIDING, BUCKVILLE, CABBAGE GROVE, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CAPITOLA, CAPPS, CARBUR, CARRABELLE, CASA BLANCO, CHAIRES, CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CHERRY LAKE, CHULA, COOK CO A/P, COOKS HAMMOCK, COTTLE, COTTON, COURTHOUSE, CROSS CITY, CROSS CITY AIRPORT, DAY, DECATUR CO A/P, DILLON, DILLS, DIXIE, DRIFTON, EAST ALBANY, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, EMPRESS, FESTUS, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GADSDEN, GAMMAGE, GORDY, GRADY CO A/P, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HANOVER, HANSON, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HARDING, HAWKINSTOWN, HILLIARDVILLE, HINES, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, HOPEWELL, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, JARROTT, JONESBORO, KILLEARN ESTATES, KILLEARN LAKES, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LEESBURG, LITTMAN, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOVETT, LYNN, MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MADISON, MASSEE, MAYO, METCALF, MIDWAY, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MONTICELLO, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, NEWTON, OCILLA, OLD TOWN, PALMYRA, PASCO, PELHAM, PERRY, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PINETTA, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, QUITMAN, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, SANTA CLARA, SMITHVILLE, SOPCHOPPY, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, ST. MARKS, STEINHAM STORE, SUNSWEET, SWEETWATER, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TALLAHASSEE, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TILTON, TURNER CITY, VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WAKULLA SPRINGS, WALKER, WATERLOO, WEBER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WESTWOOD, WETUMPKA, WORTH, AND YELLOW JACKET.