...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Georgia, including the following
counties, Dougherty and Lee.
* WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1126 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen in the last 1 Hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Albany, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps Logistics
Base, Walker, South Albany, Palmyra, Southwest Ga Regional
A/P, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, Stocks and Armena.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of heavy rainfall are possible over the next
two days. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are
expected with isolated totals of 4 to 7 inches possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
