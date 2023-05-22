(CNN) — Actors Demi Moore and Andrew McCarthy reunited over the weekend for the first time in years.

McCarthy took to Instagram with his former “St. Elmo’s Fire” costar to reveal he’s working on a “Brat Pack documentary” about the famous group of young actors in the ’80s that included himself, Moore, Ally Sheedy, Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez and others.

