...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Denise Richards is following her teenage daughter onto OnlyFans
Denise Richards has made her debut on OnlyFans, just days after her teenage daughter joined the platform famous for its NSFW content.
The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum announced in an Instagram story Thursday that she was the latest member of the subscription-based service.
Sharing a photo of herself posing flirtatiously, Richards simply tagged the OnlyFans Instagram account and added the caption: "Link in bio baby."
The 51-year-old actress followed up the news with an Instagram video that showed her walking barefoot along a beach, wearing a white dress. The straps of her dress had fallen down her shoulders and she hiked the dress up as she frolicked in the sea.
"Ready...here we go💛," the "Scary Movie 3" star wrote, adding the hashtag "#onlyfans" and directing her 1.4 million followers to the link to subscribe to her content for $25 a month on her fully verified page.
Richards is following in the footsteps of stars including actress Carmen Electra, singer Aaron Carter and, of course, her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen.
Last week, Sheen's father -- Richards' ex-husband -- Charlie Sheen publicly expressed his disapproval of his daughter's business venture. Sheen is offering her content for $19.99 a month.
"I do not condone this," the former "Two and a Half Men" star told E! News. "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
He added: "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."
But Richards, who also shares 17-year-old daughter Lola with Sheen, insisted that her daughter's choices did not depend on who she lives with, telling People: "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."
