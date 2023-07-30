The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Northeastern Baker County in southwestern Georgia...
West central Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 500 PM EDT.
* At 414 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest
of Baconton, or 10 miles southwest of Albany, moving southeast at
10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Newton, Putney, Albany, Baconton, East Albany, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Flint, Radium Springs, Red Store Crossroads,
Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Pecan
City, Crestwood and Williamsburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring
with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dougherty,
northeastern Mitchell, northeastern Baker and southern Worth Counties
through 445 PM EDT...
At 406 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Turner City to near Baconton to 7 miles
north of Newton. Movement was east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Sylvester, Albany, Putney, Baconton, Poulan, East Albany, Marine
Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Bridgeboro, Radium
Springs, Lockett Crossing, Sylvester Airport, South Albany, Southwest
Ga Regional A/P, Parkerville, Red Rock, Acree, Lester and Crestwood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
