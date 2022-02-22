Devon Allman and Samantha Fish recently announced a co-headlining spring tour. The tour kicks off on March 3 in Kent, Ohio, and will travel through the east coast for 19 dates, wrapping up on March 26 in Hopewell, Va.
The Devon Allman Project will feature special guests from The Allman Family Revival touring band, including Eric Gales, Luther Dickinson, Donavon Frankenreiter and Larry McCray for select stops along the upcoming spring tour. The Devon Allman Project is a six-piece band that gracefully blends and bends genres and are well-versed in the jamming vernacular that the Allman family is famous for. Following the east coast tour with Fish, The Devon Allman Project will play two special shows in Hawaii with Donavon Frankenreiter as the band’s featured guest.
“I can’t wait to get back out and spread some music around with my friends,” Allman said in a news release. “I’ve known Samantha forever now, and she’s such a phenomenal talent, her voice and guitar playing are smokin’ and her new band are world class. We’re gonna have some fun out there.”
Luther Dickinson (Grammy nominee and founding member of North Mississippi All Stars) and monster guitarist Eric Gales and his mega-talented wife LaDonna Gales, Frankenreiter, and blues master Larry McCray will be joining The Devon Allman Project lineup on various dates throughout the tour.
Fish, is one of the most exciting and inventive artists on the scene. Guitar World Magazine placed Fish in their Top 10 Best Blues Guitarists in the World list. A triple threat, Fish is a singer, songwriter, and electrifying guitarist who’s topped the Billboard Blues Charts numerous times and is the recipient of Blues Music and Blues Blast awards.
THE DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT + THE SAMANTHA FISH BAND
March 3 @ The Kent Stage — Kent, Ohio
March 4 @ Riverfront Live — Cincinnati, Ohio
March 5 @ Robins Theatre — Warren, Ohio
March 6 @ Kemba Live — Columbus, Ohio
March 8 @ Jergel’s — Warrendale, Pa.
March 9 @ Town Ballroom — Buffalo, N.Y.
March 10 @ Stanley Theater — Utica, N.Y.
March 11 @ HMAC — Harrisburg, Pa.
March 12 @ Palladium — New York, N.Y.
March 13 @ Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center — Chester, N.Y.
March 16 @ Musikfest Cafe — Bethlahem, Pa.
March 17 @ Palace Theater — Manchester, N.H.
March 18 @ Loos Center for the Arts — Woodstock, Conn.
March 19 @ Cabot Theater — Beverly, Mass.
March 20 @ Westhampton Beach PAC — Westhampton Beach, N.Y.
March 23 @ Academy of Music — Northampton, Mass.
March 24 @ The Egg — Albany, N.Y.
March 25 @ Mayo Performing Arts Center — Morristown, N.J.
March 26 @ The Beacon Theatre — Hopewell, Va.
THE DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT
April 1 @ Hawaii Theatre Center — Honolulu, Hawaii
April 2 @ Castle Theater — Maui, Hawaii
Allman’s career has arced over the last two decades to include millions of miles logged touring the world in several iterations like Honeytribe, Royal Southern Brotherhood (with Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers and The Meters), and The Allman Betts Band. He has created The Allman Family Revival Touring brand that grew to 19 markets in 2021 as a tribute to his late father, Gregg Allman, and will celebrate its sixth year in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.