With Broadway shut down because of the pandemic, shows have had to pivot.
The producers of "Diana: A New Musical" about the late Diana, Princess of Wales, have announced it will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the planned Broadway opening.
The show had begun previews on March 2 and was scheduled to open on March 31 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway.
But Covid-19 caused the production to be placed on hiatus.
"We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn't be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theater lovers everywhere," the producers said in a joint statement. "Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide."
The musical is now set to open on Broadway on May 25, 2021.
"Diana," directed by Christopher Ashley, will be filmed without an audience on the stage of the Longacre Theatre and will feature the original Broadway cast including Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.
No date for the Netflix premiere has been announced and CNN has reached out to the streaming company for comment.
