...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS WEEKEND IN PARTS OF SOUTH GEORGIA...
The weather this weekend will be dry and breezy, with full
afternoon sunshine. On Saturday afternoon, minimum Relative
Humidity will dry out into the 20 to 25 percent range, and wind
gusts will peak in the 25 to 30 mph range.
In addition, it has been about one week now since the last wetting
rain of one-quarter inch or more along and north of a line from
Camilla to Tifton to Ocilla. The lack of wetting rainfall in
recent days and the critical fire weather conditions this weekend
will elevate the burning environment.
Please consider delaying back yard burns this weekend.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF SW GEORGIA,
FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130,
131, 144, 145, AND 146...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 122, 123, 124, 125, 126,
127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, and 146.
* WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts to 25-28
mph.
* HUMIDITY...18 to 25 %
* THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected.
* FUELS...Dry, but expected to become very dry by midday, and
reach the 6% soil moisture for several hours.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
'Diana: The Musical' and LeBron James 'win' worst of the year from the 42nd annual Razzies
It's almost Oscar Sunday, which means the 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards -- the Razzies, to its fans and many detractors -- are here to remind us how offensively bad cinema can be.
This year, it's raspberries all around for "Diana: The Musical," the universally despised Netflix flop that also had a very brief and equally reviled run on Broadway. The Worst Picture "winner" nearly swept the Razzies, also scoring worst supporting actress, screenplay, director and actress for Diana portrayer Jeanna de Waal.
LeBron James' first time out as lead actor was a bust, per Razzies voters, who awarded him worst actor for "Space Jam: A New Legacy," in which he played himself. The Razzies didn't buy his chemistry with Bugs Bunny either -- James also won worst screen couple with every WarnerMedia character he appeared alongside. (WarnerMedia is CNN's parent company.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.