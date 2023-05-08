Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship

Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 8:40 am
Dianna Agron responds to a decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship.
More than a decade ago there was speculation that "Glee" star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a "Love Story."
Agron has now addressed it.
In a recently published interview with Rolling Stone, the actress was asked about being a supposed inspiration for Swift's 2012 single "22" from the "Red" album as Agron appears in the liner notes.
Agron responded "Me? Oh, if only!"
"That's more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song," she said. "But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!"
The pair hung out a bit from 2011-2012 and the publication also asked her about being "shipped," meaning portrayed as being in a relationship by some fans and reports.
"That is so interesting. I ... I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue," Agron said. "That's funny."
CNN has reached out to a rep for Swift for comment.
