Dick Van Dyke's still got it By Marianne Garvey Feb 18, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dick Van Dyke is starring in a new music video released by Arlene & the Vantastix, his wife Arlene Silver's band.In it, the "Mary Poppins" star, now 96, shows he can still step in time.He dances with Silver as she sings the song "Everybody Loves a Lover."Van Dyke and Silver are affectionate throughout the video, kissing and cuddling for the camera. Van Dyke and Silver married in 2012 and will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on Feb. 29.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment ‘Law & Order’: Sam Waterston Promises Familiar Faces & Issues in Revival (VIDEO) Ileane Rudolph, TV Insider 8 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Adds Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher & More to Cast Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 10 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Roush Review: Don’t Get Lost Seeking All of the Influences in ‘From’ Matt Roush, TV Insider 11 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Melody Thomas Scott Shares Her Hopes for Nikki After Over 4 Decades on ‘Y&R’ Michael Maloney, TV Insider 11 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Follow all the latest coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Albany and around the world at albanyherald.com/coronavirus. Help Wanted Obituaries Needham Carey Hatcher, Jr. Feb 16, 2022 Needham Carey Hatcher, Jr., 80, of Albany died Thursday, Febru… Harriet Bragg Tate Feb 15, 2022 Harriet Bragg Tate, 68, of Albany died Sunday, February 6, 202… Linda L. Yarbrough Feb 14, 2022 Linda L. Yarbrough, 73, of Fitzgerald, Georgia, died Saturday,… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Lindsey Pearlman, television actress, found dead after being reported missing Georgia Gwinnett College improves to 5-0 in women's tennis Gladiators, Chris Nell blank Swamp Rabbits for road win Texas lieutenant governor wants to end tenure for new university instructors in attempt to stop the teaching of critical race theory » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage Yard sale, Friday 02/18 & Saturday 02/19. 295 Flowing Well Yard sale, Friday 02/18 & Saturday 02/19. 295 Flowing… Free Beautiful floor lamp. $100. Call 229-479-0045 $100 Beautiful floor lamp. $100. Call 229-479-0045 Other Recumbent Bicycle for sale. Rarely used, like new condition. $150. $150 Recumbent Bicycle for sale. Rarely used, like new conditi… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTwo of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery used racist slurs in messages, a witness testifies at their federal hate crime trialHice, Nguyen lead battle for bucks in race for Georgia secretary of stateUGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd diesBob Saget's head injury death a tragic reminder of Natasha Richardson'sGeorgia Senate approves law enforcement tax creditNo. 4 Westover knocks off No. 1 Monroe for 1-AAAA boys basketball championshipNo. 10 Dougherty defeats Bainbridge for Region 1-AAAA girls basketball titleRandall Donald MoreeMonroe boys basketball team up to No. 1 in Class AAAA; Dougherty girls ranked 10thPhoebe staff touched by generosity, support of community Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Piggly Wiggly ribbon-cutting ceremony in AlbanyPHOTOS: Dougherty wins 1-AAAA girls basketball title; Monroe falls in OT in consolation finalPHOTOS: The Road Map to Law School - Meet the Lawyers at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: University System of Georgia Regents Administrative Committee on Academic Affairs ConferencePHOTOS: Fort Valley State at Albany State University women's basketball and homecomingGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Feb. 18-20PHOTOS: Area STAR students recognized by Albany ChamberEvery Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to firstPHOTOS: Albany State University's What's up Wednesday - A Taste of CulturePHOTOS: Albany State University's What's Up Wednesday - Black Wall Street Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Seryl said: I still call my parents ‘mom’ and ‘dad’. Should these terms be removed? View more Drawdy said: Why should landlords rent to tenants that create extra work by having to conform to government inspections and such when they have the opportu… View more Mary Esther said: What happened Megan? View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.