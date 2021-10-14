Dionne Warwick is not a fan of upcoming Whitney Houston biopic By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Dionne Warwick, seen here with Whitney Houston in 1990 in Los Angeles California, is not on board with the forthcoming Whitney Houston biopic. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dionne Warwick is not on board with the forthcoming Whitney Houston biopic.Warwick, who is a cousin of the late singer, who died in 2012 at the age of 48 after an accidental drowning, told the Los Angeles Times, "I want them to let Whitney rest in peace.""Leave her alone," Warwick said. "Ten years [since she died] -- it's time to let her sleep.""I Wanna Dance with Somebody," is set to star British actress Naomi Ackie as Houston and Ashton Sanders as singer Bobby Brown, who was married to Houston from 1992 to 2007. The film has been approved by Houston's estate, is being produced by her mentor Clive Davis, who signed her to Arista Records, and directed by Kasi Lemmons.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 